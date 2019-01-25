Two-game series vs. Wisconsin 7:05 p.m. both nights • TV: FSN+ Friday, FSN Saturday; 1130-AM; 103.5-FM
Gophers’ power play could be a series key
Preview: The Gophers (9-10-4, 6-5-3 Big Ten) were swept at Michigan State last weekend but remain second in the Big Ten. Wisconsin (8-10-4, 4-4-1) is tied for last place. Neither team is ranked.
Player to watch: Wisconsin’s leading scorer is Minnetonka native K’Andre Miller. The freshman defenseman, a first-round pick of the New York Rangers, has five goals and 13 assists and played for the U.S. in the World Junior Championships.
Special teams advantage: Wisconsin is one of the worst penalty kill teams in the country (56th of 60 teams at 75 percent). The Gophers have the 15th-best power play at 21.2 percent.
On board: Former St. Louis Park forward Jonny Sorenson, who is playing for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the North American Hockey League, committed to the Gophers.
Megan Ryan
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.