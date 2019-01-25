Two-game series vs. Wisconsin 7:05 p.m. both nights • TV: FSN+ Friday, FSN Saturday; 1130-AM; 103.5-FM

Gophers’ power play could be a series key

Preview: The Gophers (9-10-4, 6-5-3 Big Ten) were swept at Michigan State last weekend but remain second in the Big Ten. Wisconsin (8-10-4, 4-4-1) is tied for last place. Neither team is ranked.

Player to watch: Wisconsin’s leading scorer is Minnetonka native K’Andre Miller. The freshman defenseman, a first-round pick of the New York Rangers, has five goals and 13 assists and played for the U.S. in the World Junior Championships.

Special teams advantage: Wisconsin is one of the worst penalty kill teams in the country (56th of 60 teams at 75 percent). The Gophers have the 15th-best power play at 21.2 percent.

On board: Former St. Louis Park forward Jonny Sorenson, who is playing for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the North American Hockey League, committed to the Gophers.

Megan Ryan