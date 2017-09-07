TCF has made an additional $8 million investment in the Gophers and the university's Athletes Village project, the school announced Thursday.

The stadium deal between the U and TCF made over a decade ago was amended and includes both additional money and an option for a 10-year extension through 2040, pending approval from the U's Board of Regents Friday.

TCF agreed to a 26-year, $35 million sponsorship of the construction of and naming rights for TCF Bank Stadium in 2005.

The U also receives an additional $541,000 in revenue from an extra season of naming rights in the amended deal. TCF has until 2020 to exercise the option for 10 more years of naming rights, which would include an initial $4 million investment to the university.

TCF's $8 million pledge is among the five largest private donations for the $166 million Athletes Village facility, which is expected to open in January 2018. The Gophers have raised about $120 million toward their larger $190 million athletics facilities project.

"TCF has been an incredibly generous and supportive partner to our University and our athletics department for many years, and today's announcement is another significant milestone in that partnership," athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement.

The school also is putting a logo of TCF Bank Stadium on the playing field, and the TCF logo just outside the field of play, before the next home game, Sept. 16. A new logo will appear on scoreboards and elsewhere beginning in 2018.