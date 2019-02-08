No foul was called by the officials when Wisconsin’s Brad Davison appeared to step intentionally under Gophers’ Jordan Murphy on a rebound in Wednesday night’s game at Williams Arena.

The Gophers athletics department contacted the Big Ten on Thursday for clarification on whether Davison should have been penalized for the play, according to a U spokesman.

The following statement was sent to the Star Tribune on behalf of the Big Ten about the request: “As is normal practice, the Big Ten reviews every play. If there was to be any action taken, that would be the first and only comment.”

Gophers coach Richard Pitino addressed Davison’s play on Murphy on the Gophers Coaches Show on Thursday.

“When things like that happen the league’s got to look at it,” Pitino said. “They’ve got to make decisions. It’s kind of out of our hands. My thoughts on what it was or what it wasn’t are kind of irrelevant. I’m a really, really big believer in focus on what you can control.”

Before looking at any replay, Murphy said after the game Wednesday he didn't think much about Davison's play.

"There are many plays where I ended up on the ground," he said. "It’s not just Brad and all that, just him by himself. I think there are a couple plays that were close to being a foul or something more than that. It’s not just him in general. I know he has a reputation, but I didn’t think he did anything tonight that I saw.”