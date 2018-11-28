We know that the Gophers will be going to a bowl game, but we won’t know where coach P.J. Fleck’s team will end up until Sunday, after the College Football Playoff pairings and selection committee bowls are announced. There appear to be three, possibly four, destinations that make sense for Minnesota.

A variable in where the Gophers end up is how many Big Ten teams land in the New Year’s Six bowls – the playoff semifinals (Orange, Cotton) and selection committee bowls (Rose, Sugar, Peach, Fiesta). Most projections have the Big Ten landing only two New Year’s Six teams, with Penn State getting edged out by LSU. Of course, if Northwestern upsets Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Wildcats would go to the Rose Bowl and Michigan and Ohio State would have solid shots to both land in selection committee bowls.

Here is a look at four possible bowls for the Gophers and a sampling of national projections:

Redbox Bowl

Dec. 31, Santa Clara, Calif., vs. Pac-12 team

The Gophers (6-6) landing in Levi’s Stadium – where the CFP championship will be played Jan. 7 – might hinge on the Big Ten getting three teams into the New Year’s Six bowls, thus bumping other conference members up a notch, but Minnesota is under consideration by the Redbox Bowl.

The Gophers’ 37-15 win at Wisconsin impressed Ryan Oppelt, executive director of the Redbox Bowl.

“It’s just a huge victory for them, and we’re really excited that they’re now bowl-eligible, and certainly they’re one of the teams that could be in our mix,’’ said Oppelt, who has three or four teams he’s considering. “… Minnesota, coming off that big victory, makes them very attractive.’’

The Gophers’ 21-14 victory over Fresno State in Week 2 grabbed Oppelt’s attention, too.

“After that big win over Fresno State, that also piqued some interest in the Bay Area,’’ he said. “That win continues to look great, when you look at where Fresno is. We were following [the Gophers] throughout the season, and I was very glad to see they got bowl eligible. It’s great to have multiple choices from the Big Ten.’’

Those multiple choices likely also include Iowa (8-4), Michigan State (7-5) and Wisconsin (7-5). Purdue (6-6) played in Santa Clara last year and isn’t under consideration.

Oppelt also said he’d be watching Saturday’s Cal-Stanford game closely, with the Golden Bears and Cardinal as strong candidates to fill the Pac-12 spot.

Projections for the Redbox Bowl include:

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Iowa vs. Stanford

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Michigan State vs. Cal

Mitch Sherman, ESPN: Gophers vs. Oregon

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Wisconsin vs. Cal

Eric Single, Sports Illustrated: Wisconsin vs. Stanford

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27, New York (Yankee Stadium), vs. ACC team

The Pinstripe Bowl had John Mosley, its senior manager, scouting both the Gophers and Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, but he declined to comment on what his bowl's plans might be.

An interesting tidbit from last Friday was the Pinstripe Bowl’s Twitter page, which pointed to the Purdue-Indiana matchup as a game to watch that weekend, along with Virginia-Virginia Tech on the ACC side. The Gophers-Wisconsin game wasn’t highlighted. That doesn’t mean the Gophers aren’t in the bowl’s mix, but Purdue has been getting steam in recent projections.

One wild card about the Boilermakers’ chances of landing in New York: Do they decrease if coach Jeff Brohm leaves for Louisville?

Projections for the Pinstripe Bowl include:

Palm: Gophers vs. Virginia

Mandel: Purdue vs. Syracuse

Sherman: Purdue vs. Duke

Bonagura: Purdue vs. Pitt

Single: Purdue vs. Pitt

Quick Lane Bowl

Dec. 26, Detroit, vs. ACC team, with Mid-American Conference team as an alternate

Most of the bowls with Big Ten tie-ins have contract clauses that call for five different teams in a six-year period, for example. But the bowl selection procedure on the Big Ten's website says the Quick Lane Bowl “will select a Big Ten bowl-eligible school, subject to conference approval’’ with no mention of limiting a team's visits in a specific period. The Gophers won the 2015 Quick Lane Bowl, 21-14 over Central Michigan, so the fanbase likely wants to travel to a different destination than Detroit for the second time in four years. But 6-6 teams don't have a lot of leverage come bowl selection time. This might be where Minnesota ends up if the Pinstripe picks Purdue, despite the Gophers’ 41-10 rout of the Boilermakers.

National projections for the Quick Lane Bowl point to the Gophers.

Palm: Purdue vs. Virginia Tech

Mandel: Gophers vs. Pitt

Sherman: Michigan State vs. Boston College

Bonagura: Gophers vs. Duke

Single: Gophers vs. Virginia

First Responder Bowl

Dec. 26, Dallas (Cotton Bowl stadium), vs. ACC or Conference-USA team

The old Heart of Dallas Bowl would be the 10th bowl in the Big Ten’s mix, and with the conference having nine bowl-eligible teams, the Gophers would appear to be a long shot to land here. One scenario that could lead to Dallas, however, would be a swap of teams so Minnesota doesn't end up in the Quick Lane Bowl again.

Projections for the First Responder Bowl:

Palm: Western Michigan vs. Duke

Mandel: Brigham Young vs. Southern Mississippi

Sherman: North Texas vs. Army

Bonagura: Brigham Young vs. Middle Tennessee

Single: Buffalo vs. North Texas