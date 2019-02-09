– The Gophers basketball team seemed to watch in awe as Magic Johnson and his teammates on the Michigan State 1979 national team strolled in to thunderous applause before the national anthem Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans were celebrating the 40th anniversary of one of the most storied championship teams — and definitely figures in college basketball history.

Minnesota’s players seemed as caught up in the spectacle as the crowd, because they were far from ready to compete in an embarrassing 79-55 loss Saturday against the No. 9 Spartans at the Breslin Center.

The Gophers (16-8, 6-7) are now on a three-game losing streak after also falling to Purdue on the road and Wisconsin at home.

Those losses weren’t as one-sided as Saturday.

The Spartans (19-5, 10-3), who led by as much as 28 points in the second half, looked more like the projected No. 1 NCAA tournament seed they were before a recent three-game slide.

Former players on Michigan State’s 1979 national championship team, including Magic Johnson, center, Jay Vincent, left, and Greg Kelser, right, react during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich.

Nick Ward broke out of a slump with 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Michigan State, which shot 52 percent from the field and scored 40 points in the paint.

A 19-2 run to begin the first half was sparked by Matt McQuaid, who scored 10 of his 18 points to give the Spartans a 35-24 halftime lead.

Dupree McBrayer missed an opportunity to cut the deficit to single digits before the end of the first half when his layup was blocked by Ward at the buzzer.

Ward, who was averaging just 10 points in his last three games, took control to open the second half with consecutive baskets, including an emphatic one-handed spike slam on a pass from Cassius Winston.

Winston was held seven points under his average with just 11 points, but his layup opened the second half with a 6-0 run and 41-24 lead. McQuaid’s three-pointer a few minutes later helped the Spartans open with a 20-9 run and 55-33 advantage.

One of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country, the Gophers shot 5-for-14 on Saturday, but they had no balance inside.

Jordan Murphy, the Big Ten’s leading rebounder, had just five points on 1-for-4 shooting and six rebounds in 29 minutes.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino tried to rely on center Daniel Oturu, who replaced Eric Curry at center due to a calf injury.

Oturu finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Fellow freshman Gabe Kalscheur led the Gophers with 17 points on 4-for-10 shooting from the field and 6-for-6 from the foul line.

Minnesota’s leading scorer Amir Coffey, who averaged 18.3 points in Big Ten play, didn’t score his first basket until 8:22 to play in the game.

On Coffey’s lone two field goals, he tried to take out his frustration on the rim with a dunk on the break, but the damage had already been done before his late scoring.

Now the Gophers have to regroup before going on the road again to play Wednesday at Nebraska. They have not won at Pinnacle Bank Arena under Pitino.