For one day only, tickets to the Gophers' season opener will be just $10.

The athletics department announce Monday a flash sale from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday. coinciding with the first day of the Minnesota State Fair, where fans can purchase discounted online tickets to the 8 p.m. Aug. 29 game at TCF Bank Stadium against South Dakota State. This offer and others are also available at the University of Minnesota booth at the fair.

"We want to make Gopher football available to as many fans as possible, and this is another example of how we are working to earn fans back," athletics director Mark Coyle said in a release.

This is among several methods the athletics department has employed in recent months to boost attendance at football games and other events. The Gophers’ average announced attendance last season at TCF Bank Stadium was 37,914, their lowest since 1992.