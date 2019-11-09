The Gophers and Iowa have set a kickoff time at 3 p.m., for next Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium, with the game televised on Fox. The announcement was made following Minnesota's upset over Penn State.
Minnesota will be looking for its first victory in Iowa City since 1999.
