– There was one upset after another on the first day of the Big Ten baseball tournament Wednesday.

The Gophers, seeded fourth, were routed 8-2 by host Nebraska, the fifth seed, in the fourth and final game. But that result only continued a trend. The top four seeds, including the regular-season conference champion Indiana, all lost their openers.

The Gophers (26-26) will play Indiana (36-20) at 1 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game.

The Cornhuskers jumped on Minnesota’s Patrick Fredrickson for three runs in the first inning and five in the third. Angelo Altavilla had a two-run triple in the first for Nebraska and Spencer Schwellenbach a three-run double in the third.

Jordan Kozicky had an RBI single for the Gophers in the second and Zach Raabe an RBI single in the eighth, when the Gophers left the bases loaded.

No. 6 Maryland 6, No. 3 Illinois 2: Hunter Parsons gave up one run and four hits in 7⅓ innings as the Terrapins beat the Illini. Maryland broke a 1-all tie when Maxwell Costes and Justin Vought each hit two-run homers in the eighth.

No. 7 Ohio State 2, No. 2 Michigan 1: Three Buckeyes — Seth Lonsway, Will Pfennig and Andrew Magno — combined on a one-hitter in an upset of the Wolverines. Dillon Dingler drove in OSU’s go-ahead run on a single in the eighth.

No. 8 Iowa 4, No. 1 Indiana 2: Cole McDonald of the Hawkeyes held Indiana to one run and five hits in eight innings.