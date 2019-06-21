Former Gophers guard Amir Coffey left college early knowing going undrafted was a strong possibility — and that was the case Thursday night when his name wasn’t among the 60 picks in the 2019 NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

That means the Gophers’ draft drought now extends to 15 years, dating to Kris Humphries in 2004.

Coffey, who watched the draft back home in Minneapolis with his family, was projected as a mid-to-late second-rounder at best when he decided not to return for his senior year.

The 6-8 junior blossomed with the ball in his hands last season while leading a 22-14 NCAA tournament team in points (16.6) and assists (3.2) per game. The former Hopkins standout still has several teams interested in signing him for a two-way contract with the NBA G League, according to his agent.

Former Gophers forward Jordan Murphy also was not drafted. Murphy, a 6-7 San Antonio native, twice led the Big Ten in rebounding and became the U’s all-time leading rebounder as a senior last season.

MARCUS FULLER