Gophers sophomore guard Amir Coffey had successful surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday, according to his father.

Coffey, a 6-foot-8 Hopkins native, was announced last week as being out for the rest of the season after he continued to have pain in his shoulder. His timetable for recovery after surgery is expected to be 4-6 months, which should have him ready for the 2018-19 season.

“With Amir it was more so, it wasn’t getting better,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. “We put him through some non-contact shooting drills and he looked fine. Because he’s a lefty and it didn’t affect his legs.”

But Pitino said during a defensive close out drill last week, Coffey couldn’t lift his right arm without discomfort.

“Amir is a tough kid, a competitor,” Pitino said. “You never question those things. It just wasn’t getting better and so we talked about it. Let’s just do this now and focus on your rehab, so that you’re ready to go. It’s going to be a long process for Amir. The biggest thing is let’s get him back and ready in the fall.”

After a Jan. 3 victory over Illinois, Coffey was diagnosed with a humeral avulsion glenohumeral ligament (HAGL) lesion, which is a ligament tear near the front of the shoulder. He returned to play Jan. 20 against Ohio State in New York City and at home Jan. 23 against Northwestern. But Coffey reinjured his shoulder after a dunk in the second half against the Wildcats.

Coffey missed his 10th game of the season and fifth straight in a Feb. 13 loss against Michigan State before it was decided he should sit out the rest of the season.

He averaged career highs in points (14.0), rebounds (4.1), assists (3.3), field goal percentage (47.5) and three-point percentage (36.8) this season. He also scored in double figures 16 times, including a season-high 23 points in a Nov. 29 loss against No. 10 Miami (Fla.).

The preseason All-Big Ten guard played in 18 games this season, so Coffey isn't eligible for a medical redshirt.