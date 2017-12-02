Gallery: Minnesota outside hitter Alexis Hart (19) celebrated after scoring a point off a spike in the firs set against the University of Northern Iowa.

Northern Iowa hadn’t made it past the second round of the NCAA tournament since 2002. For the Gophers, it’s been since 2008 that they have failed to make it past the second round in their eight NCAA tournament appearances.

Those records didn’t reverse Saturday.

– 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17 – at Maturi Pavilion in front of an announced crowd of 4,657. The Gophers are 28-5 and one step closer to making a third consecutive trip to the Final Four. Northern Iowa, meanwhile, finishes its season at 27-9.

The Gophers advance to the regional Friday in Gainesville, Fla., to face No. 10 seed USC (24-9), who beat San Diego in five sets also Saturday. No. 2 Florida (27-1) will face either No. 15 seed UCLA (20-10) or Cal Poly (27-2), who played later Saturday. The winners of those games play Saturday in the Elite Eight. Times and TV broadcasts for those games are to be announced.

The Gophers were 17-6 all time against Northern Iowa since the teams’ first meeting in 1976 heading into this match and most recently beat the Panthers in five sets back in 2011 in Iowa. Northern Iowa did make a trip to Maturi Pavilion back in 2015 also for the NCAA tournament but lost in the first round to Marquette.

McCutcheon had not faced Northern Iowa in his Gophers coaching career. But he said after catching some of Northern Iowa’s game on Friday that he thought the team had “a good volleyball IQ” and was “obviously playing well.” McCutcheon and his staff had been scouting all the teams playing at this weekend’s sub-regional in the week heading up to these games, but Northern Iowa coach Bobbi Petersen admitted Friday that her staff hadn’t scouted the Gophers and would likely pull an all-nighter preparing.

Northern Iowa had three players with double-digit kills: Sophomore outside hitter Karlie Taylor (15), junior outside hitter Bri Weber (16) and junior middle hitter Piper Thomas (11). But the Gophers’ sophomore outside hitter Alexis Hart led the game with 20 kills. Sophomore outside hitter Regan Pittman also contributed 14 kills while senior middle blocker Molly Lohman tallied 11.

While the Gophers dominated set one, hitting .297 to Northern Iowa’s .089, the Panthers came back in the second set and forced the Gophers out of system a lot. The Gophers eventually pulled away in a close third set before jumping out to an early lead in the fourth and final set that they never relinquished, despite a late run from Northern Iowa.

“I think it’s really cool to see us work the entire offseason and the entire year for this moment,” Northern Iowa junior middle hitter Piper Thomas said Friday. “The way we’ve been working together as a team, what we can do, we talk about it all the time. I think it’s just been really cool to feel that energy toward a common goal.

“There’s not a lot of words for it because it’s something that you feel inside that you know you have prepared for this, and you got yourself ready,” Thomas said. “I think as a team, we feel really blessed to have put in the work then so we can have success now.”