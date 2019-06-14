Looking to add point guard depth for next season, the Gophers landed a commitment Thursday night from three-star Florida point guard Bryan "BJ" Greenlee.

Greenlee, a 6-foot senior from the Rock School in Gainesville, Fla., had one other Power Five scholarship offer from Iowa last summer, but he also visited Cincinnati and considered Old Dominion.

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino was searching for more ball handling for the 2019-20 season after losing Amir Coffey to the NBA Draft, Isaiah Washington to transfer and Dupree McBrayer to graduation.

Greenlee was named the Gainesville Sun's Co-Player of the Year for small schools in Florida after leading the Rock to its second Sunshine Independent Athletic Association state title. He averaaged 13.7 points, 7.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals last season.

Pittsburgh transfer Marcus Carr will be the projected starting point after sitting out last season. Greenlee would at least give Pitino another player on the roster behind Carr at the position. He joins a 2019 recruiting class that includes four-star forward Isaiah Ihnen, four-star guard Tre' Williams, three-star center Sam Freeman.