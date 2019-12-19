The Gophers just signed the majority of their 2020 class Wednesday, but the focus is already turning to 2021.

Shakopee defensive end Deven Eastern shared his committment on Twitter on Thursday. 247Sports.com does not yet have him ranked, but he is 6-5, 260 pounds and also had an offer from Nebraska.

He is the third commit in the 2021 class alongside brothers Athan Kaliakmanis, a quarterback, and Dino Kaliakmanis, a receiver. Illinois athlete Sam Jackson is also a soft commit in that class.