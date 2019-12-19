The Gophers just signed the majority of their 2020 class Wednesday, but the focus is already turning to 2021.
Shakopee defensive end Deven Eastern shared his committment on Twitter on Thursday. 247Sports.com does not yet have him ranked, but he is 6-5, 260 pounds and also had an offer from Nebraska.
He is the third commit in the 2021 class alongside brothers Athan Kaliakmanis, a quarterback, and Dino Kaliakmanis, a receiver. Illinois athlete Sam Jackson is also a soft commit in that class.
I’m 100% committed to the UNIVERSITY OF 〽️INNESOTA !!!#RTB #SkiUMah ���� pic.twitter.com/UiqtE4RvDG— Deven Eastern (@DevenEastern) December 19, 2019
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Gophers Football
Gophers
Gophers add Shakopee defensive end to 2021 recruiting class
With the 2020 football recruiting class mostly signed and sealed, Minnesota is already turning attention to this year's high school juniors.
Gophers
Signing-day surprise: Gophers get linebacker who'd committed to Boston College
Keep track of all the 2020 Gophers signing their national letters of intent here.
Gophers
Gophers linebacker Martin will forgo Outback Bowl for NFL draft prep
Kamal Martin is the first Gophers player to announce he will not play in the Jan. 1 game.
Gophers
Gophers grab several commitments ahead of early signing day
The 2020 class is now full at 25 members.
Gophers
Gophers safety Winfield Jr. named first-team All America
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck also was named a finalist for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year award.