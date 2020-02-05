Dylan McGill committed to the Gophers back in June 2019, but he won't arrive on campus for another year.

The Texas native confirmed Tuesday he plans to grayshirt in 2020 before joining the Gophers in 2021. Grayshirting is a practice coaches mainly employ to push a scholarship to the next class if a program is full on signing day. But in this situation, it's because of the player's academics, as the three-star receiver detailed to 247Sports.com how he needs to improve his ACT score.

"I am NCAA qualified, but it’s just trying to get through University of Minnesota admissions," McGill told 247Sports.com. "Coach [P.J.] Fleck has offered me the grayshirt, and I will be taking that offer and will be signing with Minnesota in the early signing period with 2021."

McGill also added he declined visiting other schools during this process, including Baylor, Utah and USC.

McGill was one of three commitments to not sign with the Gophers during the early signing period in December. New York receiver Justin Bellido instead signed with Boston College while Georgia receiver Dakota Thomas has since visited Western Kentucky. The Gophers have one spot still open in their 25-man 2020 class ahead of the official National Signing Day on Wednesday, and Fleck could decide to fill that with a transfer sometime in the coming months.

Perham native Logan Richter has grayshirted for the Gophers under Fleck, joining the team this past season after committing back in 2017. The defensive tackle early enrolled, like McGill plans to do, and redshirted 2019.

McGill would make six current 2021 commits for the Gophers.

Also, another Gophers player has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per a source. Defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu, 6-4, 275 pounds, just completed his redshirt freshman season, where he played in three games. The Tampa, Fla, native was once a three-star recruit.