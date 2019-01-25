Forty years ago this March, Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive'' topped the charts, "The China Syndrome'' ruled the box office and a gallon of regular gasoline set you back 86 cents ($2.98 in 2019 dollars). And on the 24th of that month, the Gophers won their third NCAA hockey championship by beating North Dakota 4-3 in Detroit.

On Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci, the Gophers will throw it back to 1979 by celebrating the 40th anniversary of that 1979 team, coached by Herb Brooks. Members of the team, which included eight players who became part of the 1980 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic team under Brooks, will be honored before and during the 7 p.m. game against Wisconsin.

The team will be honored on the ice during the first intermission, and members will sign autographs. Tickets are available for both games, with a limited number for Saturday's game.

"We've been talking about the history of the program all year with this team,'' Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "It's going to be exciting for the fans. It's going to be outstanding.''

Randy Johnson