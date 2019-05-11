Gophers redshirt senior Temi Ogunrinde won the women's hammer throw for a record third consecutive season Friday in the Big Ten Championships in Iowa City. Her winning toss was 221 feet, 2 inches.

Gophers teammate Megan Hasz was second in the 10,000-meter run (33 minutes, 9.64 seconds).

In the men's hammer throw, the Gophers' Kieran McKeag placed third (223-1) and Jon Nerdal fourth (216-5).

Iowa Wild star signs

The Wild is hanging on to its leading scorer in the minors, signing forward Gerald Mayhew to a two-year, two-way contract Friday.

He paced Iowa in goals in 2018-19, tallying a career-high 27. His 33 assists and 60 points were also career bests.

The contract breakdown is $700,000/$150,000 in 2019-20 and $700,000/$200,000 in 2020-21.

SARAH McLELLAN

Iowa falls in Game 5

Curtis McKenzie scored three goals as the Chicago Wolves beat the host Iowa Wild 7-4 in Game 5 of their best-of-seven, second round Calder Cup playoff series. The Wolves now lead the series 3-2.

Ryan Donato scored twice and Kyle Rau and Matt Bartkowski had one goal apiece for the Wild. Iowa never led, falling behind 5-2 when McKenzie scored his second goal with 57 seconds left in the second period.

Etc.

• Soccer player April Bockin and swimmer Alan LeBlang of the Gophers were awarded postgraduate scholarships of $7,500 by the Big Ten.

• No. 15 Augustana defeated host Winona State, ranked No. 6, 4-0 to advance to the NCAA Division II Central Region softball title game at 1 p.m. Saturday. Samantha Eisenreich hit a three-run homer for the Vikings.