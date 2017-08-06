State Rep. Jim Newberger, R-Becker, announced Saturday he would run to unseat U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in next year’s midterm elections.

“I have been listening to my fellow Minnesotans, and I hear your voice,” he wrote in a statement shared on social media. “I will be your voice in the U.S. Senate.”

DFL Chair Ken Martin confirmed and responded to the announcement in a news release Saturday afternoon, saying Klobuchar would continue her work “as the Republican party determines its candidate.”

In his statement, Newberger pledged he would work to repeal the Affordable Care Act, simplify the tax code and bring down the national debt. He mentioned his anti-abortion stance and his support for “reforming our refugee resettlement program.”

“After nearly a decade of ignoring millions of Minnesotans, it’s time to bring some balance to the United States Senate,” he continued.

Newberger is now serving his third term in the Minnesota House of Representatives. His District 15B seat would be up for election next year.

Rep. Jim Newberger

In this year’s legislative session, Newberger served on three committees, including as vice chair of the Job Growth and Energy Affordability committee.

He introduced several bills supporting energy production in Minnesota.

Klobuchar, a Democrat, has served in the Senate since 2007. She was reelected in 2012 and is again up for election in 2018.

She serves alongside U.S. Sen. Al Franken, also a Democrat, whose seat is not up for election next year.