Rep. Matt Dean, R-Dellwood, has dropped out of the race for governor and endorsed the party’s 2014 nominee, Jeff Johnson.

Dean, who is the influential chair of a House health and human services committee, ran an aggressive campaign for GOP convention delegates, including a tour of Minnesota’s 87 counties in 87 days last fall.

“I wouldn’t trade those 87 days for anything I’ve ever done,” Dean said.

But he was not breaking through to the wider public, scoring 2 percent in a recent Star Tribune Minnesota Poll.

“We must move forward with a candidate who can quickly scale-up,” Dean said in his endorsement of Johnson.

Johnson led the recent Star Tribune Minnesota Poll of potential Republican primary voters with 24 percent. Republican participants in the Feb. 6 precinct caucuses will vote in a straw poll in the governor’s race.

The caucus is the beginning of the long process of selecting delegates to the state convention in June, when the party will gather to endorse a candidate for governor. The nominee will be selected upon August 14 primary election.