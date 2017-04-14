Gallery: Katie Dufner prayed as she helped carry a cross outside Planned Parenthood during a pro-life protest on Good Friday in St. Paul, Minn., on April 14, 2017.

Gallery: John Janzem held a cross he brought from Sacred Hearts in Robbinsdale as he stood on the pro-life side of a protest outside Planned Parenthood in St. Paul, Minn., on April 14, 2017. In the foreground at left are pro-choice marchers with signs supporting Planned Parenthood.

Gallery: From the left; Katharine (cq) Horowitz, Ellen Bendewald, and Maddison (cq) McFarland wore contraception costumes as they marched with pro-choice supporters outside Planned Parenthood in St. Paul, Minn., on April 14, 2017.

Gallery: Pro-choice supporters marched in a circle with signs outside Planned Parenthood in St. Paul, Minn., on April 14, 2017. In the distance behind them are pro-life supporters also march in a circle.

Gallery: John Janzem held a cross he brought from Sacred Hearts in Robbinsdale as he stood on the pro-life side of a protest outside Planned Parenthood in St. Paul, Minn., on April 14, 2017. In the background are pro-choice marchers with signs supporting Planned Parenthood. At this point the vast majority of the pro-life marchers were praying at a cross on the opposite side of the enclosure.

Gallery: Saijen Weihe lifted her arms in joy with a flowing cape as she stood on the pro-choice side of the barrier between pro-choice and pro-life protesters outside Planned Parenthood in St. Paul, Minn., on April 14, 2017.

Dueling demonstrations took place outside Planned Parenthood in St. Paul on Good Friday, as hundreds of abortion opponents marched and sang Christian hymns, while supporters of the politically embattled organization rallied nearby, often cheering and dancing.

Separated by 10 feet and two concrete barriers along Charles Avenue, the contrasting events produced odd juxtapositions, such as when protesters singing “Crown Him With Many Crowns” on one side were drowned out by a PA announcement to buy sweatshirts on the other.

“The sweatshirts have thumb-holes in the sleeves and a secret pocket for your condoms!” the announcer yelled.

The side-by-side events have become a peaceful tradition, but come this year at a politically volatile time. On Thursday President Trump signed legislation allowing states to withhold federal family-planning grants from organizations such as Planned Parenthood that provide abortions, undoing a rule issued last year by President Obama.

Whether Minnesota lawmakers will act on this authority is unclear, but Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota receives around $2.7 million each year from that federal source, or about 6 percent of its budget.

The political threats facing Planned Parenthood were reflected in the energy of its supporters, about 2,000 of whom were expected to show, said Sarah Stoesz, executive director of the Minnesota chapter. “Since the election, the spontaneous, high-energy outburst of grass roots organizing far exceeded anything I could ever have hoped to achieve,” she said.

Pro-Life Action Ministries has been organizing Good Friday vigils outside Planned Parenthood in St. Paul for 34 years, and expected 2,500 people on Friday, said executive director Brian Gibson.

The vigil is an observation of the Easter story of Jesus’ crucifixion — with no protest signs or abortion pictures — and how that story applies to the abortion debate, he said.

Music and even heckling from the other side in some ways enriched the experience, providing a glimpse at the persecution Christ endured, Gibson said. “That is something they don’t get. They’re helping us.”

Planned Parenthood used to shut down on Good Friday, but Stoesz said that sent the wrong message, and so clinical care continued on Friday. Noting that the organization’s supporters outside included the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice, Stoesz said: “Good Friday is not something (to be understood) just from one narrow perspective.”

Friday’s passion notwithstanding, the number of abortions has plummeted in Minnesota in recent years; the 9,861 elective procedures in 2015 were a 48 percent decline from the total in 1980.

Mary Anderson of Albertville has been attending the Good Friday vigils for two decades. Now she has nine children, ages 25 to 7, who take part and join familiar faces and friends in prayers for an end to abortion. “It’s . praying with people who’ve become like an extended family,” she said.

Leah Renner of Lindstrom was on the Planned Parenthood side, chasing her two-year-old daughter, who was wearing Wonder Woman jammies. Renner said she wanted to support Planned Parenthood, which provided her contraception when she was younger and family planning and prenatal care later when she became pregnant.

“This baby,” she said, “is the epitome of what Planned Parenthood does.”