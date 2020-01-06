The Golden Globes may be one of America’s most prestigious awards shows, but Sunday’s party seemed determined to remind viewers that they were being thrown by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

During the first half of the ceremony, Americans took a back seat time and time again, most notably to stars and creators from the United Kingdom.

As it did during the Emmys this past September, “Fleabag” was named best comedy with acting honors also going to its English star/creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“I’d like to thank Obama for putting us on his list,” said the multitalented star, referring to the past president’s recent shout-out to the sinfully delightful sitcom about a woman who could just as well move into a confessional booth. “As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine.”

HBO’s “Succession,” which won for best drama, may be about an ultra-rich family in the United States, but it was created by the UK’s Jesse Armstrong and stars fellow Englishman Brian Cox, who was named best actor. “Chernobyl,” which was directed by Swede Johan Renck and starred an international cast, was named best miniseries or TV film.

Those wins were not a big surprise. The same can’t be said for Ramy Youssef, a second-generation Egyptian immigrant, who kicked off the evening by accepting the award for best comedic actor for his work in “Ramy,” his sitcom about an immigrant determined to hold onto his Islamic faith, despite the fact that the show never got much of a publicity push from Hulu.

This image released by NBC shows Ramy Youssef accepting the award for best actor in a TV series, comedy or musical for “Ramy” at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

“I know you guys haven’t seen my show,” said Youssef in his speech, speculating that many in the star-studded audience may have mistaken him for an editor.

Other early TV winners included Brit Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Sweden’s Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”) and Russell Crowe, who could not accept for his role as Roger Ailes in “The Loudest Voice” because he was home in Australia dealing with the current wildfires. His acceptance speech, read by Jennifer Aniston, urged viewers to treat the current crisis in his country as a wake-up call to the perils of climate change. Other celebrities, including Aussie Toni Collette, also made a point of recognizing the disaster overseas.

Other winners used their podium time to make even stronger political statements. Patricia Arquette, who won for “The Act,” lambasted President Donald Trump’s policy toward Iran. Michelle Williams, who repeated her recent Emmy success from her work in “Fosse/Verdon,” implored women to assure they have abortion rights by participating in the election process.

“Whether you’re 18 or 118, when it comes time to vote, do so in your best interest,” she said “It’s what men have been doing for years.”

Elton John and Bernie Taupin, England’s most famous music collaborators, won for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” the original song they wrote for the John biopic, “Rocketman.”

The war picture “1917,” which does not have a full American release until Friday, immediately became a player in the Oscar race when England’s Sam Mendes was named best director, beating out Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) and Quentin Tarantino (“Once Up on a Time ... In Hollywood”).

Mendes did make a point of saying there wasn’t one director in attendance that didn’t stand in the shadow of Scorsese.

Other big winners included Laura Dern of “Marriage Story” and Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time”) for best supporting film roles, solidifying their places as front-runners for the Oscars. Nominations will be announced Jan. 13, with ceremonies held Feb. 9.

Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Hanks received lifetime achievement awards. DeGeneres got a bit emotional talking about her roller-coaster career, but she didn’t actually break down like Hanks did. The two-time Oscar winner blamed a nagging cold.

“I’m not nearly this emotional at home,” he said.

Ricky Gervais, returning as host for the fifth time, seemed a bit more restrained this time around, although he managed to get off some zingers in his opening monologue, comparing Joe Pesci to Baby Yoda and ribbing Leonardo DiCaprio for dating younger women.

@nealjustin