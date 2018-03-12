In what is being touted as “the first curling bobblehead ever produced,” Team USA gold medalist Matt Hamilton is getting the bobblehead treatment.

If you didn’t already love curling — or at least hadn’t accepted it as a mainstream thing — a bobblehead of Hamilton is another step in the validation process.

Hamilton gained fame during the Winter Games as part of the underdog American team that fought back to win gold.

Per the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is releasing the Hamilton doll for $25 apiece with an expected shipping date in June: In addition to competing with Team Shuster, Matt competed with his sister, Becca, in Mixed Doubles as part of Team Hamilton. Matt was born in Madison, Wisconsin, and now resides in McFarland, Wisconsin. The bobblehead is approved by Matt Hamilton and is not affiliated with Team USA or the Olympics.

The design is subject to change, but there’s one thing I know for sure: They better do justice to his prominent and glorious mustache.