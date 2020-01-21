The Gold Line, a $461 million bus-rapid transit project that will serve the east metro, cleared a key hurdle Tuesday after federal officials found the 10-mile line won’t significantly affect the environment.

An environmental assessment done for the line, which will link downtown St. Paul with Woodbury, serving Oakdale, Maplewood and Landfall along the way, was cleared by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), which is expected to pay 45% of the cost to build it. The finding comes after two years of work by the Metropolitan Council and others that involved outreach to gauge community sentiment along the route.

More detailed design work to plan the line will come next — the Gold Line will be the state’s first true bus-rapid transit line, with buses operating primarily in dedicated lanes. The project is slated to begin passenger service in 2024.

“A successful transit project has to fit into the community it serves as seamlessly as possible,” said Met Council Chairman Charlie Zelle, in a statement. “We want to make sure the Gold Line improves the quality of life for people along the line. Bus-rapid transit service like the Gold Line provides important community connections, and we’re pleased at the progress this project is making to bring this great option to people in the east metro.”