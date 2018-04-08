Captain America has a new color cape.

Patrick Reed on Sunday shot 1-under 71 to finish at 15 under and won the Masters, fending off a furious charge from Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to claim the green jacket for his first major championship.

Reed, the Ryder Cup hero for Team USA at Hazeltine in 2016, entered the day with a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy. And while McIlroy faded after a series of mis-hit shots and short putts wasted, Spieth roared from nine shots back to start the day to tie Reed at 14 under after a birdie on No. 16. Reed, though, playing three groups back, never wavered and took the lead back mere minutes later. And kept it.

Spieth’s drive on 18 clipped a tree limb, leaving his approach into the last green some 275 yards away. Despite that, Spieth had a chance at par but ran the putt by to settle for bogey and a 13 under score. His 8-under 64 ties the lowest Sunday score ever at Augusta National.

Fowler finished one shot back at 14 under, draining a birdie putt on 18 to cap a final-round 67.

Reed’s previous best finish in a major was second last August at the PGA Championship.

