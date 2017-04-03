Gordmans, the Nebraska-based department store, announced Monday that it will close stores in Burnsville, Roseville, Edina, Coon Rapids and Mankato. Stores in Appleton and Grand Chute, Wis., also are slated to close.

The store in Woodbury will remain open.

The discount retailer filed for bankruptcy last month with debt of $131 million and losses in five of the past six quarters. Forty-eight Midwestern stores are listed as closing.

The Omaha retailer opened its first Minnesota store in Mankato in 2005. Burnsville, Woodbury and Roseville opened in 2011 and 2012, Southdale in 2015 and Coon Rapids last year. It is known as an everyday low-price department store with few promotional sales.

Gordmans operates nearly 100 stores in 22 states, employing nearly 5,100 people. Houston-based Stage Stores recently won a bid of $76 million to purchase 50 stores that will remain open. The liquidation of the 48 closing is expected to start soon, although exact dates were not yet available.

It is part of retail purging happening this year as major department stores will close hundreds of stores, including J.C. Penney, Macy’s, Sears, Kmart and HHGregg.