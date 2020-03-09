– Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk isn’t expecting his statistics to dramatically improve the rest of the season.

“Unless I rattle off 10 shutouts in a row,” he said, “it’s probably not going to be a number that I’m proud to look at.”

But this acknowledgment hasn’t diminished the significance Dubnyk is pinning on the rest of the schedule.

With the Wild still battling for a playoff spot, the 33-year-old can help that pursuit and gain some personal momentum — an opportunity he had Sunday when he got the start in the Wild’s three-game road trip finale in Anaheim.

“You just go out and you play and forget about that stuff, and you just do your best to win hockey games and forget about the stats,” Dubnyk said. “Every year is not perfect, and this year has been far from [it]. But it’s not like I forgot how to play. So, you just chalk it up for what it is and don’t let it affect what you do when you hit the ice.”

This was Dubnyk’s first game since Feb. 23, as usual backup Alex Stalock recently seized control of the crease — making seven straight starts during a 5-2 run.

One of those losses came Saturday, a 7-3 letdown to the Kings in Los Angeles that opened the door for Dubnyk to get a look. He entered Sunday’s tilt 11-15-2; his 3.34 goals-against average and .892 save percentage were last among goalies who had logged at least as many games as him (29).

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you everything’s been great,” said Dubnyk, who also missed time this season while his wife, Jenn, dealt with a medical situation. “It’s been difficult to grab traction.”

But instead of concentrating on those numbers, Dubnyk is focusing on the impact he can make in the future for the Wild.

“What matters is you go out and work as hard as you can when called upon and get the guys a win, and that’s it,” Dubnyk said. “… If we’re winning hockey games, I’ll happily be on the ice or doing my best to support Al and the guys. That’s why we play the game.”

Secondary support

Offensive leaders Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala had both of their point streaks snapped Saturday and although it was a quiet game for the wingers, the Wild still managed to score three goals.

Winger Marcus Foligno had a goal and assist, winger Mats Zuccarello assisted on two goals and defenseman Jared Spurgeon tallied his ninth goal since Jan.18 — the most among NHL defensemen in that span.

“You need everybody,” interim coach Dean Evason said. “I think we’ve seen through the last couple weeks we’ve had everybody chipping in offensively as well as playing the right way defensively. Anytime that we’re going to have success, we’re going to need everybody going for sure.”

One player who’s provided a consistent boost of late is forward Luke Kunin.

After scoring Saturday, Kunin boasted a point in each of the first three games he played since returning from an upper-body injury.

“Luke can play anywhere,” Evason said. “That’s the nice versatility that he has. We’ve talked to him in the past about that, that he can play all three positions. He kills penalties, plays on the power play. Just a real utility guy for us, and for sure we need offense form everybody.”

Rask returns

Starting Dubnyk over Stalock wasn’t the only lineup change the Wild made ahead of facing the Ducks.

Center Victor Rask also returned to action, his first appearance since Feb.23.

Rask was scratched for seven straight games before Sunday and 15 of the previous 17 games overall. He started the game centering Kunin and Jordan Greenway, and Evason wanted to see an up-tempo style from Rask.

“Bring pace to the game,” Evason said. “Play fast. No different than our entire hockey club. We need to play the game with pace and speed through all three zones. Get it up the ice [and] get it out of our zone.”

To accommodate Rask’s addition, the Wild scratched forward Gerald Mayhew.