Pizza, by way of India. Why hasn’t someone thought of this before?

Leave it Raghavan Iyer, the Mumbai-born, Minneapolis-based cookbook author and culinary instructor, to come up with the idea. He's the creative force behind Pizza Karma, which is opening in Eden Prairie and will feature pizzas fashioned from naan crusts, topped with globally inspired flavors and baked in a clay-lined tandoor oven.

“Pizza can be so much more than your conventional Italian pie,” said Iyer in a statement (that's Iyer, pictured above, in a portrait by Bonnie Powell). No kidding. This is a writer and chef who has built a career on creating complex spice combinations.

House specialties will include pizzas topped with locally raised free-range chicken marinated in Greek yogurt, garlic and a blend of freshly ground spices; and shredded pork simmered in a red chile-cinnamon-vinegar-garlic paste. There will also be a design-you-own option, and the menu will include salads and appetizers.

Iyer is the author of “660 Curries,” “Betty Crocker’s Indian Home Cooking,” “Smashed, Mashed, Boiled and Baked,” “Indian Cooking Unfolded,” “The Turmeric Trail” and “Asian Flavors.”

It’s not his first excursion into the local restaurant scene. In 2009, Iyer created the impressive menu for the short-lived OM Restaurant in downtown Minneapolis. In the late 1980s and early 1990s he had a hand in two Minneapolis restaurants, Cafe Mocha and Cafe Kebabi.

When it debuts this fall, Pizza Karma will be located at 8451 Joiner Way, Eden Prairie, 763-218-2127, pizzakarma.com.