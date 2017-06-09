Glenne Headly, best known for her roles in the Steve Martin, Michael Caine comedy “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and in “Mr. Holland’s Opus” has passed away.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” her reps said in a statement. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”

The actress was currently working on the Hulu series “Future Man,” starring Josh Hutchinson.

No cause of death has been announced.

Headly began her acting career on the stage as one of the originating members of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, where she worked alongside people like John Malkovich, who was her husband at the time.

She then moved on to TV where she starred in projects such as the miniseries “Lonesome Dove,” which garnered her an Emmy nomination.

However, her big break came when she starred alongside Steve Martin and Michael Caine in the con man comedy “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” where she played the “victim” of the duo’s long con. She then went on to star in other films such as “Dick Tracy” and “Making Mr. Right.” She garnered her second Emmy nomination for the TV movie “Bastard Out of Carolina.”

She’d been taking on fewer acting roles over the years, but still managed to appear in films such as “Don Jon” and in the miniseries “The Night Of.”

Headly is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch and son Stirling.