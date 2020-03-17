Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor announced both organizations will pledge a $1 million relief fund to aid part-time workers of Target Center events.



The fund is set to provide assistance to hundreds of Target Center employees who are “adversely impacted by the loss of games at Target Center” as the NBA season is suspended because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Wolves had to work through some red tape to set up the relief fund as several others around the league pledged to help their workers.

In the Wolves’ situation, they do not employ or pay a lot of the workers at Target Center, which is operated by ASM Global. Food vendors are under control of Levy Restaurants.

Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune, and his teams have worked over the past week to clear the hurdles necessary to set up this fund through the teams.



“Our staff who work so hard to make the Target Center experience memorable for fans are the backbone of what we do,” Taylor said in a statement. “From the people who show fans to their seats, to the greeters at the entrance, I want to do my part to alleviate financial concern that come from missing games due to the national pandemic. We will get through this difficult time together and look forward to the day when our players, fans and staff are reunited again at Target Center.”



