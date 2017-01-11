It was supposed to be just another game on the schedule for the 12-and-under girls’ hockey teams from Roseville and Stillwater.

Instead, Tuesday night turned into a Wild surprise.

As part of the NHL organization’s new Youth Hockey Spotlight initiative, the game in Stillwater essentially became a replica of what one might normally expect at Xcel Energy Center.

The players had custom name plates in their locker rooms, while Wild assistants John Anderson and Scott Stevens served as guest coaches for each side. James Bohn, who traditionally sings the National Anthem before Wild games, delivered the song Tuesday. The pregame also included the traditional chant of “Let’s Play Hockey.”

“It was a lot of fun to see them come into the rink super confused about what was happening,” Stillwater coach Katie Frischmann said. “We’re all really grateful they had the opportunity to do this.”

The Star Tribune was on hand to capture video from the night. Click here for some of the sights and sounds.