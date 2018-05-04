– Let’s hope the military personnel aboard the USS New York like Girl Scout cookies.

They’re about to be bombarded by them.

As a way of saying thank you to those who serve, Girl Scout Troop 91, based out of North Myrtle Beach, completed — and exceeded — its goal of sending 600 boxes of cookies to the men and women aboard the USS New York.

Troop co-leader Jamie Bandari said the girls sold 1,013 boxes of cookies to be donated to the military personnel aboard the ship. Each box will be accompanied by a personalized card saying thanks.

“Hopefully once the sailors and marines open the boxes and each person receives a box of cookies and a personalized card, it will show them that we appreciate them, we care about them and we are thinking of them,” an e-mail said.

“A box of cookies and a card may not seem like much, but when the community rallies together for them and to help a small Girl Scout Troop from South Carolina, hopefully it will bring a smile to their face and a warmth in their hearts.”

As a way of saying thank you to military personnel, Girl Scout Troop 91, based out of North Myrtle Beach, sold 1,013 boxes of cookies that are being sent to the men and women aboard the USS New York. (Courtesy Lisa Maggio) ORG XMIT: 1228047

The troop partnered with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10804 to get the mission started, and later received card donations from Shutterfly and an offer from the Navy League of New York to cover shipping costs. Other businesses and community members got involved as well.

“Once the word got out, it spread like wildfire,” the e-mail said. “ The outpouring of support from businesses and individuals throughout the community has been amazing. Without the support of our community, we would not have been able to reach our goal. We have had e-mails, phone calls and visits from all kinds of people eager to help us. We have received so many donations and several notes of encouragement. We have saved each note as it means so much to us.”

Each card includes a patriotic quote, a note of appreciation and is personally signed by troop members.

The mission began in relation to the troop’s connection to a member of the VFW Post 10804 Auxiliary, Cathey Farley. Farley came up with the idea and introduced the troop to Ramona Seals, whose husband is aboard the USS New York, and the troops got on board. The scouts set up cookie booths at several locations in addition to receiving help from the community in order to meet a goal that started in mid-February.

By early March, the troop had sold 225 boxes. By the end of the selling season, the final number was nearly five times that amount.

“We sincerely appreciate all of the support we have been given,” the e-mail said. “This project has brought the best out of everyone and there are not enough words to show our gratitude.”