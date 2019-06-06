A girl was found dead inside a submerge car in a river in northwestern Minnesota, authorities said.

Authorities in Polk County received a call about the vehicle floating in the Red Lake River in Crookston around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A police officer saw the car was occupied before it “became fully submerged,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

Fire personnel entered the river in a watercraft and located the car with the help of a drone.

Divers from a Grand Forks County rescue unit found the girl inside the car, the Sheriff’s Office said. Her age and identity have yet to be released.

The body was taken to by the Sheriff’s Office to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The Sheriff’s Office said that no foul play is suspected.