A girl with fuzzy red hair named Clare Ruth is believed to be the first baby born in the Twin Cities in 2019.

She was born at Maple Grove Hospital, which also is where the first local set of twins — Minnesota twins, if you will — were born in the New Year.

Clare was born at eight minutes past midnight Tuesday. She is the third child of Justine and Pat Charmoli of Big Lake, Minn., and has two older siblings: Ava, 4, and John, 2, who also were born at Maple Grove Hospital.

Clare weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long.

Ava and Clare, like their father, are red heads. Clare was delivered by Dr. Kristin Lyerly and registered nurse Sandy Anderson.

The twins, Jack Randall and Carson Lewis, were born at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Their parents are Lyla Matthewman and Isaiah Trovall of Clearwater, Minn. The boys are the couple's first children.

Justine and Pat Charmoli of Big Lake, Minn., with their daughter Clare Ruth, believed to be the first baby born in the Twin Cities in 2019. Clare arrived 8 minutes after midnight at Maple Grove Hospital. On the right are Dr. Kristin Lyerly of Park Nicollet Women’s Health and nurse Sandy Anderson.

Carson was born three minutes ahead of his brother, and weighed in at 3 pounds and 12 ounces. Jack weighed an ounce shy of 4 pounds. Each boy was a bit more than 16 inches long.

A hospital spokeswoman said the two boys and their mom were doing well.