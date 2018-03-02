A 6-year-old Richfield girl gravely injured Monday in a crash involving a Metro Transit bus has died, her family said Thursday night.

Jordyn Owens had been in critical condition following the Monday morning crash, according to her GoFundMe page.

Her father, Fred Owens, 62, and brother, Justin Owens, 14, who were also injured in the crash, were hospitalized in satisfactory condition Thursday, according to a hospital spokeswoman. Also injured was Jordyn’s sister, Jada, 11, who was hospitalized in satisfactory condition Tuesday but whose updated condition wasn’t available Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I report at 6:39pm on Thrs, March 1st, Mrs. Tonya Owens called to inform me that her six year old baby girl, Jordyn, has passed away,” according to an update on the GoFundMe page. “Please, please continue praying and rallying around the family during this very difficult time.”

According to authorities, Fred Owens was driving the children to school Monday morning when he tried to turn left from W. 73rd Street onto northbound Nicollet Avenue. As he turned, a southbound Route 18 Metro Transit bus struck Owens’ Kia Optima. The impact sent the car crashing into a northbound Route 554 bus that was parked on the east side of Nicollet Avenue. The Kia came to rest on a snow berm.

Traffic on Nicollet Avenue has the right of way at the intersection. Drivers heading east or west on 73rd have stop signs, but those on Nicollet do not. When Metro Transit police asked Fred Owens if he had stopped at the stop sign, he said, “I don’t know, man,” according to a copy of the crash report.

On his Facebook page late Thursday, Owens wrote: “Jordyn, you will always have a place in my heart. RIP Daddy’s girl. Love you forever.”