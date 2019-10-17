Gil Dobie, who was born in Hastings, Minn., in 1879, became one of the top college coaches in the country in the early 20th century.

Dobie, who played quarterback for the University of Minnesota under Dr. Henry L. Williams in 1901-02, became the coach at North Dakota Agricultural College (now North Dakota State Univeristy) in 1906.

After going 8-0 in two seasons at North Dakota Agricultural, he became the University of Washington coach in 1908. In nine seasons as the Washington coach, his teams did not lose a game, going 58-0-3.

He coached three seasons at the U.S. Naval Academy. Despite a 18-3 record at Navy, he resigned. When asked why he told reporters, "Too many admirals trying to coach football."

In 1920, he became the coach at Cornell. He led Cornell three consecutive 8-0 seasons in 1921, 1922 and 1923, winning the national championship in each season.

In 1921, he reached 100 career coaching victories (in just 108th game). That stood as the NCAA football record for fewest games needed to reach 100 victories until 2014.

He coached at Cornell until 1935. After coaching Boston College the next three seasons, he retired following the 1938 season. His career coaching record was 182-45-15.

According to the Minneapolis Tribune in 1963, "He was hard taskmaster and the center of much controversy because of his grim, unyielding driver to win and his insistence upon absolute perfection. However he produced winning teams wherever he went."

Named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951.

