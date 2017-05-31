The body of a woman from Ghana was found just south of the Canadian border in northwestern Minnesota, and authorities suspect she died from exposure while trying to reunite with her daughter.

Mavis Otuteye, 57, was found dead a half-mile from the border by local and U.S. Border Patrol investigators in a watery drainage ditch near Noyes late in the afternoon on Friday, according to the Kittson County Sheriff’s Office.

A day earlier, someone called the Sheriff’s Office and reported that Otuteye had been missing since May 22, authorities added.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Matt Vig said he believes Otuteye, who had been living in Delaware, was trying to walk across the border and meet up with her daughter in Canada.

“I think temperatures were in the 40s that night,” Vig said in a television interview with WDAZ in Grand Forks. “Just tough weather for her to make that journey.”

Vig also suspects that her body ending up in the ditch “played a role [in her death]. It’s hard to say exactly what happened. We’ll find out more in the final autopsy report.”

While it’s not yet clear whether Otuteye’s effort to enter Canada included seeking asylum there, Minnesota has become a key stop for a soaring number of migrants from Somalia and other African countries who sneak in with that intent.

From April 2016 though January, more than 430 arrived in Winnipeg — significantly higher than normal. Most come by way of Minneapolis, sometimes after grueling treks across Latin America and stints in U.S. immigration detention.

The exodus is coinciding with new steps by the Trump administration to tighten immigrant and refugee entry.