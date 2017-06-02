Voracious biting black flies hatched in rain-swollen creeks and rivers are on a feeding frenzy in some Twin Cities neighborhoods, sending some victims covered with itchy red welts out of their yards and others into doctor offices in search of relief.

Meanwhile, recent rain combined with warm weather likely will be a boon to Minnesota ticks which have been inflicting more people with Lyme disease as they expand their territory throughout the state. About one of every three adult blacklegged ticks, (also known as deer ticks) carry the bacteria that transmits Lyme disease and one in five nymphs, which are about the size of a pinhead, do, said Dave Neitzel, a vectorborne disease epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health.

As the ticks peak in June, other bugs will follow: mosquitoes that buzz and bite, flies that circle and chomp and swarms of midges that you inhale on evening walks.

“It’s the price we pay for nice weather,” said Jeff Hahn, University of Minnesota extension entomologist.

In the Twin Cities, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District is attempting to keep the mosquito and black fly population at tolerable levels. But because of high water in rivers and creeks this year, the district has treated just 80 percent of what it usually does to diminish the black fly population, district spokesman John McLean.

“When streams overflow, it’s useless to treat it because the [treatment] doesn’t end up in the channel. It ends up in the backwaters and then you’re not really controlling anything,” he said. “There are going to be some spots in the metro area where people are going to notice some intense black fly populations.”

Wood tick

It likely won’t be as bad as the black fly biting taking place in the northern reaches of Minnesota and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, McLean said. In Canada, “the biting gnats are legendary and [they] write songs about them.”

While the district has treated the South Fork of the Crow River in the southwest metro and several spots on the Minnesota River, it hasn’t treated Minnehaha Creek, where some residents are scratching black fly welts. “We encourage people who are getting bitten up to give us a call,” McLean said.

Master gardener Julie Nelson, who lives about a quarter mile from Minnehaha Creek, may do just that as biting gnats keep pushing her indoors.

Last year, when repeated rain kept rivers and creeks flowing, the black fly population burgeoned in Nelson’s Southwest Minneapolis neighborhood. “I got my first bite last year in June and the last one in November,” she said. “It literally drove me out of my garden.”

Nelson would gladly trade black flies for mosquitoes, which are bigger and more likely to be repelled by DEET and other repellents. “These little gnats seem not to be affected by anything,” she said. “You don’t know when they’re biting. They get caught in my curly hair. They leave welts that hurt, scar and last for 10 days.”

“I’ve been gardening for 20 years and I’m beside myself.”

Her neighbor, Elaine Olson, said two of her three children have become black fly targets, leaving them with itchy, swollen welts that take about two weeks to disappear. “I called the pediatrician who said they’re getting lots of calls but there’s not much to do but dab on hydrocortisone cream.”

Hahn, the U entomologist, said he’s gotten a few more complaints this year about black flies, acknowledging that they are a nuisance but don’t transmit diseases like some mosquitoes and ticks.

In Minnesota, the number of Lyme disease cases has been rising since the mid-1990s, jumping dramatically in early 2000s, said Neitzel from the state health department. In 2015, 1,176 cases of Lyme disease were reported to the health department compared to 252 in 1996.

“Except for the southwest third of Minnesota, most of Minnesota is considered to be moderate or high risk for tick-borne disease,” he said. “The tick is becoming more established in most of the wooded areas in the state. Along with that, we’ve had no trouble finding ticks carrying disease.”

Besides Lyme’s, ticks can carry other diseases such as anaplasmosis, babesiosis and the Powassan virus. But some of these illnesses are rare in Minnesota. Since 2008, 22 cases of the Powassan virus have been reported. “It’s rare but it’s potentially serious,” Neitzel said.

Some people have said that they’ve developed meat allergies after they were bitten by a tick. “We have anecdotal reports that people may have suffered from this but we don’t really have good evidence of how often it occurs or what’s going on,” Neitzel said.

This year, adult blacklegged ticks began coming out in February after an early snow melt and Neitzel expects a “fairly high number of ticks” will be out in the next few weeks. “I don’t know if it’s going to be worse than normal, but now is the time for people to protect themselves,” he said.

Mosquito-slapping also will soon begin. The early summer mosquitoes don’t carry disease, Hahn said. “They just BITE, and you can put than in capital letters,” he said.

Provided the Twin Cities doesn’t get inundated with rain through the summer, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District is “confident” its treatments have knocked down the mosquito population. “Last year, it just didn’t stop raining and you would get one brood after another brood and pretty soon they just got out of control,” said district spokesman John McLean.

Even with successful treatment, you’re not going to eradicate them, McLean said.

What you can do to protect against ticks When in high-risk tick areas, here’s what you need to know. •Walk in the center of trail to avoid picking up ticks on grass and brush. •Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, tucking the pants into the top of your socks or boots to create a “tick barrier.” •Use repellents. Products containing permethrin should be used on clothes, not skin. Adults and children can use products containing no more than 30 percent DEET. Don’t use DEET on infants under two months of age. •Blacklegged ticks must remain attached to their human host for one to two days before they can transmit the Lyme disease bacteria. Human anaplasmosis, another tick-borne disease, may be transmitted in less time, according to some research. •If possible, use tweezers to remove ticks, grasping them behind the head and as close to the skin as possible. Apply antiseptic on the bite. •Not all blacklegged ticks carry bacteria for Lyme disease and not all people bitten by a blacklegged tick will get sick. •Early symptoms of Lyme disease usually appear within 30 days of a bite. Symptoms can include a rash, which sometimes may look like bull’s-eye, red ring with a clear center. Other possible symptoms: fever and chills, muscle and joint pain and headache. Information provided by the Minnesota Health Department

In between the spring black-fly hatch and the emergence of the Culex tarsalis, a common mosquito that can carry the West Nile virus, Minnesotans also likely will be swatting a host of annoying bugs.

Annoying but harmless Chironomib midges will get in people’s faces, Hahn said. Deer and horse flies will emerge — biters that “go to the highest part of you, circling your head, getting into your hair, biting your face, ears and your arms, of course,” Hahn said. “They’ll chase you and find you.”

And don’t forget about the stable flies that look like house flies except that they bite, he said. “We often call them the ankle biters.”

Rest assured, Hahn said, it’s unlikely that anyone will encounter all these bugs at the same time.

“I don’t want people to freak out,” he said. “It’s just something you take in stride because winter is way too long to shudder ourselves up and not enjoy the outdoors.”