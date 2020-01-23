There’s a soulful Southern rocker, a lushly ambient neo-twang band, a couple of fuzzed-out, psychedelic garage-rock bands and two very different underage acts. By the time Nur-D takes the stage Saturday at First Avenue’s Best New Bands showcase — a tradition that dates back to the mid-’80s — his oddball hip-hop won’t seem so weird.

Loki’s Folly (7 p.m.): Combine the White Stripes’ “family” chemistry with Sleater-Kinney’s needling roar-rock and you get an idea of the raw power created by south Minneapolis sisters Annie and Nissa, who have opened for Soul Asylum, Run Westy Run and Haley over the past year and are still not old enough to drink or drive, respectively.

FruitPunchLoverBoy (7:45): A 20-year-old bedroom rapper/singer from Bloomington, Herb Johnson has a laid-back, sexy, catchy, synth-laden electro-rap sound that’s part Frank Ocean, Kid Cudi and Perfume Genius. Like Nur-D, he’s a past winner of the Shut Up & Rap contests.

Muun Bato (8:30): Bridge Club and First Communion Afterparty guitarist Joe Werner already had a strong reputation for making ’60s-reverberating, psychedelic garage-rock, but his new quartet (pronounced “moon bah-toe”) sounds even more wigged-out and improv-based than his prior acts.

Under Violet (9:15): After gaining attention with her rockier bands Heavy Deeds and Web of Sunsets, Sara Bischoff mellowed out and zeroed in on an elegantly hazy sound nicely captured on her new act’s mesmerizing self-titled 2018 album. It’s sort of a twangy answer to Beach House, featuring guitar wiz Jeremy Ylvisaker (Suburbs, Alpha Consumer) and bassist Chris Bierden (Poliça).

Mae Simpson Band (10): Originally from South Carolina, Simpson very much fills the Southern stereotype of powerhouse singers with extra grit and smokiness. She and her tight, Allmans-style band went over well at both last summer’s Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Fest and this month’s Janis Joplin tribute.

Green/Blue (10:45): This all-star, all-fuzz boy/girl garage-rock quartet sounded refreshingly all-for-fun when it first hit the block party circuit last summer, a trait that can probably be attributed to the longtime friendship between its members. Jim Blaha of the Blind Shake started it with Annie Sparrows and Danny Henry of the Soviettes and Hideo Takahashi of the Birthday Suits.

