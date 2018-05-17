'Speechless'

This revival is your chance to catch up with one of last fall's biggest critical successes. The company-created one-act is about moments of grief, shock and awe that leave us at a loss for words. With Steven Epp now starring in "The Lorax" at Children's Theatre, director Dominique Serrand has taken his place onstage, joining Heidi Bakke, Camille Chong Yuanya Horstmann, Masanari Kawahara and Nathan Keepers as characters who move ahead despite setbacks. Their journeys, partly leavened by levity, have a soundtrack courtesy of Schubert, Brahms and Tchaikovsky. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends June 10. Lab Theater, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls. $20-$38. 612-333-7977, thelabtheater.org.)

Rohan Preston