There’s no reason to dine inside anymore. Here are eight upcoming food and drink events where you can soak up Minnesota’s bountiful summer.

1. Gather round a long garden table for Dinner on the Farm, an al fresco collaboration with Tattersall Distilling, Bang Brewing and Green Earth Growers in Prior Lake. Chef Brook Faudree will prepare a meal made from ingredients grown on-site, served at a communal table June 30, 4 p.m., for $100. (Green Earth Growers, 7150 Casey Pkwy., Prior Lake, dinneronthefarm.com)

2. A new “party with a purpose,” Taste Fore the Tour is a star-studded charitable food event July 1 that kicks off the new 3M Open professional golf tournament (July 4-7). Launched by Wayne Kostroski (who started Taste of the NFL in 1992), the event will raise funds for hunger relief via Twin Cities-based Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People (VEAP). Only a couple of tables (for $10,000) are left, but donors to the cause at $78 or more will be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to what’s sure to be a knockout meal from Andrew Zimmern, Gavin Kaysen, Diane Moua, Thomas Boemer and Jamie Malone. (Interlachen Country Club, Edina, 6200 Interlachen Blvd., tasteforethetour.com)

3. Local craft brewers and live music are on the menu at Caribou Highlands Lodge in Lutsen, Minn., July 12-14, for the Hopped Up Caribou Festival. Weekend festivities, which range in price, include a beer pairing dinner, beer tastings and a pig roast. (Caribou Highlands Lodge, 1-800-642-6036, 371 Ski Hill Road, Lutsen, hoppedupcaribou.com)

4. Bellecour is celebrating Bastille Day July 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with French music, food and games. Purchase tickets (starting at $3) that go toward menu items like oysters, tarte flambé and ice cream macarons. Champagne and French cocktails round out the offerings. Buy a bundle of 10 or more tickets and c’est la vie. (Bellecour, 739 Lake St. E., Wayzata, 952-444-5200, bellecourrestaurant.com)

5. Vegan living gets its own food-and-drink festival in St. Paul at Vegan Invasion, July 14, noon to 5 p.m., at Lake Monster Brewing. For a $45 ticket, try vegan eats from the J. Mobile, Crêpe & Spoon and more, while drinks are on tap from Surly Brewing and Alexis Bailly Vineyard. Shop for wares from PLNT BSD and Ethique Nouveau, among other retailers. “Vegan Invasion is our way of celebrating the leaps and bounds that the Midwest has made in not only plant-based food but also beer, wine, cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages,” said Herbivorous Butcher co-owner Aubry Walch. DJ Jake Rudh spins on the patio. (Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul, veganinvasionmn.com)

6. CHS Field gets taken over by pork and suds at the Twin Cities Bacon and Beer Classic, July 20, 2 to 5 p.m. Try food from more than 30 restaurants, including Public Kitchen & Bar and Twin Cities 400 Tavern, and more than 65 kinds of beer and cider from breweries such as Castle Danger Brewery and 56 Brewing Co. Tickets, starting at $75, get you samples of pork belly sliders and chocolate bacon cupcakes, a bacon-eating contest, a ride on a bacon seesaw, and more. (CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway, St. Paul., baconandbeerclassic.com)

7. Cookie Cart’s annual networking fundraiser, More than a Mixer, gives the bakery’s youth employees a chance to mingle with professionals. Tickets for $30 for the event July 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., include appetizers and a beverage. (La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Av. N., Mpls., 612-521-0855, eventbrite.com/e/more-than-a-mixer-tickets-61490366341, cookiecart.org)

8. Up North? Head to Duluth for All Pints North, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s summer festival on the shores of Lake Superior July 27, 3 to 7 p.m. More than 100 Minnesota breweries will be on hand for sampling, plus food trucks, artisans and live music. Tickets start at $45 ($15 for sober drivers). (Bayfront Festival Park, 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth, mncraftbrew.org/event/all-pints-north)