Bird-watchers and wildlife lovers, take note: The Cornell (University) Lab of Ornithology is summoning citizen scientists the world over to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count, in its 23rd year and considered the first online project of its kind.

The count begins Friday and continues through Monday. In 2019, more than 200,000 bird-watchers reported a record 6,850 species, or more than half the known species globally. Climate change’s documented influence on bird health and movement has made bird counts as important as ever, organizers said.

A related event is set from 1-2 p.m. Friday at Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton, Minn. (mndnr.gov/jaycooke) Meet at the visitor center.

The goal is for participants to spend at least 15 minutes for one or more days at a location — where is up to the participant. Bird-watchers are encouraged to enter their data on the eBird app. More details on getting started are online at birdcount.org. The count is a collaboration between the Cornell Lab and the National Audubon Society, with partners like Birds Canada.