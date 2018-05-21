GEORGE TSAMIS
Age: 50 (born June 14, 1967)
Managerial record
1999-2000: 76-96 with Waterbury (Conn.) Spirit
2001-02: 107-72 with New Jersey Jackals, Northern League champions 2001 and 2002
2003-present: 803-660 with St. Paul Saints, Northern League champions 2004
Career regular-season record: 986-828
