GEORGE TSAMIS

Age: 50 (born June 14, 1967)

Managerial record

1999-2000: 76-96 with Waterbury (Conn.) Spirit

2001-02: 107-72 with New Jersey Jackals, Northern League champions 2001 and 2002

2003-present: 803-660 with St. Paul Saints, Northern League champions 2004

Career regular-season record: 986-828