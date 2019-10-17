In the days when harness horse racing was a major sport, George Loomis was known as the top trainer and racer in the Midwest.

He trained and drove winners for nearly 50 years and died while driving his sulky in a feature race in Portland, Ore., in July of 1947. He was 85.

In 1943, at the age of 81, he won three races and had a second-place finish at the Minnesota State Fair.

One of his biggest victories was with Hollywood Waiter in the 1926 $25,000 Kalamazoo Racing Derby.

Loomis, a native of Princeton, Wisconsin, was praised for his ability to get maximum performance from his horses.

GEORGE LOOMIS

Class: 1963.

Sport: Harness racing.