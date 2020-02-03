General Mills is tapping into the childhood nostalgia of millennials by reintroducing Dunkaroos, a cookie-and-frosting snack from the 1990s, in the U.S. this summer.

"For those who grew up in the '90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade," Jeff Caswell, president of snacks at General Mills, said in a statement.

General Mills stopped selling the sweet treat in the U.S. in 2012 as health-conscious parents were becoming more mindful of sugar content in foods. Five years later, General Mills suspended production in Canada as well.

With a 154-year history, General Mills has a deep bench of discontinued products to pull back into rotation if there's enough consumer demand. Other recent relaunches include French Toast Crunch, Betty Crocker Rainbow Chip frosting and Classic Trix (relaunched with artificial colors after the company had tried to wean its entire cereal portfolio off artificial flavors and colors).

Dunkaroos, recognized for the cartoon mascot Sydney the Kangaroo, were first launched in 1992 as graham cookies with either vanilla or chocolate frosting. By 1993, the company had introduced four new frosting flavors: chocolate chip, cinnamon, peanut butter and rainbow sprinkles.

Sydney the Kangaroo won't be featured as predominantly on the new packaging, which still harnesses the vibrant neon colors popular in the 1990s.

Only one variety, the most requested vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles, will be relaunched.