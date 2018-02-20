General Mills said this morning that its U.S. retail sales, as measured by a third party, grew 1 percent from November through January, a signal that its biggest business was now contributing to a recovery in revenue that began taking shape last September.

For more than two years, General Mills saw its sales decline as it concentrated on building profit margins. But executives last year said they would try to end that slippage.

At an industry meeting with analysts and investors in Boca Raton, Fla., General Mills executives said they continue to see "broad-based improvement" in sales, including the U.S., its biggest market. It said its retail sales as measured by Nielsen grew 1 percent from November through January.

During its fiscal second quarter, which ended Nov. 26, Nielsen reported a 1 percent drop in sales for the General Mills products it measures in the U.S. while the company reported a 1 percent increase in the U.S. retail segment.

Executives said the new federal tax law will have the effect of lowering General Mills' effective tax rate to 27 percent, or 2 percentage points less than previously expected. As a result, the company's earnings per share for fiscal 2018 will be up 3 percent to 4 percent, greater than the previous forecast of a 1 percent to 2 percent increase.

However, the executives also said ingredient and shipping costs turned out to be higher than expected in recent weeks and they lowered their outlook for operating profit, which they now expect to be in a range of flat to down 1 percent. Previously, they forecast operating profit to rise as much as 1 percent.

General Mills shares were down marginally in midday trading amid a mixed performance by the broader market.