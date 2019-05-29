General Mills stock fell 6% today on news that Goldman Sachs downgraded it to a "sell" position.

The dive came ahead of the company's presentation at the 2019 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York where executives are expected to report rosy preliminary annual results for its Blue Buffalo business, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing posted this morning.

Goldman Sachs analysts, in a note published before the market opened today, said they believe the benefits from the Blue Buffalo acquisition are currently peaking in the company's financial performance. They expect growth to slow in the next six months.

John English, the lead analyst on the note, said he and his colleague always saw General Mills' year as having two distinct chapters. The first being rapid sales acceleration as Blue Buffalo makes huge gains through a rollout at Walmart. General Mills launched Blue Buffalo with the nation's largest retailer this spring and the company's stock rose more than 40% in the last six months in anticipation of the bump.

But with that effect now factored in, English said the next chapter is beginning for General Mills. He and his team decided to downgrade their rating over concern that the stock price, which was trading at an 18-month high, had risen above a sustainable price.

"To be clear, we do believe that management's efforts over the past year will deliver sustainable improvement versus its fundamental challenges over the last few years," English wrote. "We also, however, believe that ... evidence of deceleration risk will mount as 2019 advances."

The Golden Valley-based food company offered a sneak peek Wednesday into its first full-year with the Blue Buffalo brand onboard, a marker analysts and investors have been anxious to see as the company's leadership promised big springtime sales. The first glimpse shows double-digit annual sales growth for the pet-food brand, according to a federal filing.

General Mills' fiscal year ended Sunday, May 26, but doesn't report its fourth quarter and full year results until late June. The company plans to discuss its fourth-quarter and annual results for the pet segment Wednesday afternoon at the Bernstein conference and filed the SEC disclosure ahead of its remarks.

Fourth quarter net sales of Blue Buffalo grew 38% while its operating profit rose 82% on a pro forma basis that includes $3 million in accounting charges related to the acquisition, according to the filing.

The pet segment for the full year saw net sales increase 11% while operating profit for the year was down 11% on a pro forma basis that includes $66 million of accounting charges. If those charges were excluded, the company said its pet segment's operating profit would've been up 11%.

The full-year results include seven extra days from the last week of April 2018 after General Mills closed on the purchase of Blue Buffalo.

Pro forma profit figures are non-GAAP measures used to give investors a better window into the performance.