Sales were up but profit down in General Mills' mixed bag of quarterly results posted Wednesday.

The Golden Valley-based food maker saw its second-quarter profit fall more than 20 percent from a year ago to $343 million while its earnings per share of 85 cents beat Wall Street expectations of 81 cents. General Mills' stock saw a 2 percent bump in pre-market trading on the news.

For the period ended Nov. 25, General Mills is reporting $4.4 billion in revenue, up five percent from last year thanks to the inclusion of Blue Buffalo Pet Products, but slightly lower than analysts expected.

General Mills' expensive Blue Buffalo acquisition catapulted the packaged-food giant into the pet retail segment earlier this year, an integration analysts are watching closely and one that is complicating year-over-year comparability.

The maker of Cheerios, Nature Valley and Old El Paso continues to struggle in its North America retail segment, which accounts for more than 60 percent of the company's income. Its U.S. and Canada sales were down three percent for the quarter.

"We're taking actions to strengthen our second-half topline trends in North America Retail, led by U.S. cereal and snacks," said Jeff Harmening, chief executive of General Mills, in the earnings release, "We'll fuel additional Blue growth in the second half by doubling distribution in the food, drug, and mass channels."

General Mills, now at the halfway point of its fiscal year that starts and ends in late May, reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

"I'm pleased that our results through six months keep us on track to deliver our full-year targets," Harmening said.