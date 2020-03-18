General Mills said Wednesday its profit over the winter months rose 2% and raised its outlook for the year as it races to keep up with demand for cereals, soups and other products that spiked in recent weeks as Americans holed up in their homes due to coronavirus.

“General Mills plays a critical role in making food to meet the needs of our consumers, and I’m proud of the way we’ve partnered with our retail customers in recent weeks to service consumers’ increased demand for food at home during this unique time,” Jeff Harmening, chief executive of General Mills, said in a statement.

The Golden Valley-based food company said it earned $454 million in the quarter ended Feb.23. That amounts to diluted earnings per share of 77 cents.

Sales fell 1% to $4.18 billion, slightly missing expectations of Wall Street analysts.

General Mills stock is down 4% in premarket trading amid broader declines in U.S. stock index futures.

The quarter included effects of the COVID-19 outbreak in China, a country that accounts for about 4% of its overall sales. General Mills operates 470 Häagen-Dazs ice cream shops there that were hit hard when restaurants and foodservice industry essentially shutdown due to the virus.

But the arrival of the virus in the U.S. stands to have a larger effect on General Mills in coming weeks and months. About 60% of General Mills’ sales happen in North America. And in the U.S., the company primarily sells packaged, center-of-store foods — like cold cereal, canned soup and granola bars — that are currently being purchased at much higher rates by people who are stockpiling.

“Looking forward, we’ll remain agile to adapt to changing demand patterns around the world as circumstances with COVID-19 continue to develop,” Harmening said.

The company raised guidance for its full 2020 fiscal year, which ends in May, on the increased orders from retailers in North America and Europe. Executives now expect constant-currency adjusted operating profit to increase 4% to 6%, up from the previous range of 2% to 4% growth.

As restaurants shut down in major markets across the nation and people shift to eating more meals at home, Wall Street analysts expect the consumer staples sector to outperform the broader stock market.

In previous recessions, investors shift money into companies like General Mills, Campbell’s and Conagra that produce basic, more affordable food options.

These consumer staples stocks outperformed the market by 6% during the dot-com bubble and by 17% during the 2008 financial crisis, Alexia Howard of Bernstein Research noted.

In recent weeks, she added, these stocks have outperformed the market by between 25% and 35%.