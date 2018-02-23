General Mills' purchase of Blue Buffalo Pet Products is the eighth-largest acquisition by value of a Minnesota-based company. Here's a list of the ten biggest deals, with date and value:
1. Medtronic acquires Covidien, June 2014, $42.7 billion
2. Norwest Corp. acquires Wells Fargo, June 1998, $34.4 billion
3. St. Paul Cos. Inc. acquires Travelers Property Casualty, November 2003, $16.1 billion
4. UnitedHealth Group acquires Catamaran, March 2015, $12.8 billion
5. General Mills acquires Pillsbury Co., July 2000, $10.5 billion
6. First Bank Systems acquires U.S. Bancorp, March 1997, $8.9 billion
7. Ecolab Inc. acquires Nalco, July 2011, $8.1 billion
8. General Mills acquires Blue Buffalo Pet Co., February 2018, $8 billion
9. UnitedHealth Group acquires PacifiCare Health, July 2005, $7.4 billion
10. UnitedHealth Group acquires Oxford Health Plans, April 2004, $5 billion
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.