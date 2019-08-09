General Mills has appointed Jano Cabrera, a former McDonald's executive and communications operative for the Democratic Party, as its chief communications officer.

Cabrera is moving to the Twin Cities from Chicago, where McDonald's is headquartered, and will start on Aug. 16.

He replaces Mary Lynn Carver, who stepped down from the role in late May. Carver held the position for four years.

Cabrera spent more than three years at McDonald's as the fast-food chain's senior vice president of corporate relations. Before that, he worked at global public relations firm Burson-Marsteller for eight years.

Cabrera built his career in politics, working in the White House as a spokesman for former Vice President Al Gore and later for the Democratic National Committee. In 2005, Cabrera lived in Baghdad for a year working with the National Democratic Institute on Iraq's post-war constitution and elections, according to his LinkedIn profile.

After leaving official political posts, Cabrera founded Carthage Group Communications, a public relations firm that did work for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Grameen Bank and America Votes, a progressive political action group.

He left McDonald's in April, citing a desire to spend more time with his newborn son before beginning his next venture.