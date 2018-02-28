Flocks of northbound Canada Geese have been reported from Lac qui Parle National Wildlife Refuge in western Minnesota. MIgrating geese and Sand Hill Cranes are being seen in southern Minnesota. Spring is here for them. Some of the early arrivals will see scenes like this, though.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Wingnut
Home & Garden
Geese, cranes moving north
Sightings in western and southern Minnesota
Home & Garden
Monthly email birding newsletter is an informative read
Covers this and that in the birding world; always interesting
Home & Garden
Here is an amazing, free bird-identification phone app
Even works with your photos, right from the camera
Home & Garden
A 12-step program for birders
How to become a better birder
Home & Garden
Owl sees mouse 600 feet away
Snowy Owl, winter update
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.